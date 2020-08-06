STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka farmer trapped in flood caused by Pandhari river rescued

The rescued farmer who has been identified as Vilas Dattatray Desai is a resident of Kapoli village in Khanapur taluka.

He was pulled into the water while attempting to cross the flooded bridge due to the heavy flow of the river.

Tahashildar Reshma Talikoti discussing with Vilas Desai after he was rescued, near Shindoli BK in Khanapur on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  A 60-year-old farmer who was caught in a flood caused by the Pandhari river while returning home was rescued by police with help from fire brigade personnel and expert swimmers near Shindoli BK in Khanapur taluk on Wednesday evening.

According to sources, Desai had been to his field near Shindoli BK in the morning when conditions at the Pandhari river were normal and he could easily cross the bridge. Meanwhile, when he was returning home in the evening the water level rose and flooded the bridge. 

Vilas Desai seen standing on one of the trees in the floods of Pandhari River near Shindoli BK in Khanaput taluk on Wednesday evening.

Luckily, Desai managed to catch hold of a tree and climbed on it saving himself. Some villagers who passed by spotted Desai on the tree, who was calling for help, and informed the police. 

Tahashildar Reshma Talikoti too rushed to the spot. After three hours of the rescue operation, Desai was successfully rescued.

