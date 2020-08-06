Karnataka records increase in COVID-19 cases, principal bench of HC to be closed on August 7

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to an increase in COVID-19 positive cases, the principal bench of the Karnataka High Court at Bengaluru will be closed on Friday (August 7) for sanitizing the entire court complex.



According to the notification issued by the Registrar General Rajendra Badamikar, judicial, non-judicial, and administrative functions of the principal bench of the High Court of Karnataka at Bengaluru are suspended on Friday.



The cases ordered to be listed on August 7, 2020 will now be listed on August 10 and 11, 2020. The appointments given for rectification of objections have been deferred to August 11, 12, 2020 afternoon.



The appointments given for physical filing was also postponed to August 13, 2020, the notification said.