Massive landslide stops Nizamuddin-Goa train on track

BELAGAVI: A massive landslide on the railway track between Castlerock and Caronzol, near Goa, brought the Nizamuddin-Goa Express to a grinding halt in the early hours of Wednesday. The landslide was reported at 5.30 am due to incessant rain in the section, and heaps of mud had fallen on the track, railway officials said.

“At least 80 men worked for eight hours in the rain to clear the track. The section was not approachable by road, and machines couldn’t access the site either. At 12.30 pm, a proclainer reached the site and the track was restored after the earth was cleared later in the afternoon,’’ official sources said.

While restoration work was on, arrangements were made to take all 149 passengers on board (Train 12080) to Castlerock railway station, where they were served breakfast and lunch. Later, buses transported passengers from Castlerock to Marmugao and Vasco da Gama. Later, train service was also restored.