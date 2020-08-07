‘Cabinet to okay rules on trans people in police’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka government on Thursday informed the High Court that it will place draft rules before the Cabinet for approval at the earliest, with regard to providing reservation for transgenders in appointments to be made in the police department.

Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi made this submission before the Division Bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi. Earlier, the bench had asked the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to explain why the law laid down by the apex court in providing reservation to transgenders is not considered, after hearing the PIL petition filed by Sangama, an organisation working for the upliftment of transgenders, and one Nisha Gulur, who is working for transgenders. The AG said the Chief Secretary has informed him that the state is placing the draft rules before the Cabinet for approval to provide reservation for transgenders.