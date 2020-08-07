Charmadi Ghat in Karnataka closed for two days following landslides, cracks on road

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The movement of vehicles on Charmadi Ghat (NH-73) has been banned for two days following multiple landslides, cracks on the road and uprooting of trees due to heavy rains.

Cracks have appeared on Charmadi Ghat road on the Mangaluru-Villupuram National Highway 73. Officials have closed Charmadi as well as Kottigehara check posts as a precautionary measure.

Belthangady tahsildar Mahesh J speaking to The New Indian Express confirmed that multiple landslides have hit Charmadi Ghat road which links Dakshina Kannada district with Chikkamagaluru.

"The road has been closed for vehicular movement as the officials are at the spot to clear landslide debris. As a precautionary measure, vehicular movement has been banned as there are chances of further landslides," he said.

Hundreds of commuters who were stuck on various stretches of the ghat following a landslide between Maleyamaruta and Alekan falls in Chikkamagaluru district have been rescued.