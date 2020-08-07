STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka

Gangster Ravi Pujari's henchman arrested in Mandya

The gangster's henchman Iqlaq Qureshi, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was held based on inputs that he was in Nagamangala in Mandya district, police said.

Published: 07th August 2020 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru said on Friday it has arrested one of the alleged henchmen of gangster Ravi Pujari, who was involved in the shootout case in 2007 in Bengaluru.

Pujari, who is the custody of the CCB, during an investigation revealed that the weapon used in the shootout was supplied by Qureshi.

According to police, two motorcycle-borne assailants had barged into the office of Shabnam Developers and shot dead two people on February 15, 2007.

As many as 11 people were arrested a month after the incident.

In February this year, Pujari was arrested in Senegal, an African nation, and was extradited to India.

He is in the custody of CCB, which is probing his role in various crimes.

The CCB also said Qureshi was arrested in 2007 and was later released on bail and was absconding since then without appearing before the court for 13 years.

The police said they will secure Iqlaq's custody and his role in other cases will be investigated.

 

TAGS
Ravi Pujari gangster henchman shootout case Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru Mandya
