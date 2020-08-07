STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka records whopping 6,805 Covid-19 cases

In the biggest daily spike yet, Karnataka recorded 6,805 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the State’s tally to 1,58,254 cases. 

A healthcare worker wearing a PPE suit walks on the busy JC Road in Bengaluru, on Thursday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the biggest daily spike yet, Karnataka recorded 6,805 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the State’s tally to 1,58,254 cases. Bengaluru contributed 2,544 of these cases, putting the city’s total cases at 67,425. Ballari stood second with 431 cases, Mysuru with 361, Shivamogga with 292 and Belagavi with 229. 

As per war room data, Karnataka is taking 15 days to double cases, which is much higher than India’s figure of 22 days. The positivity rate in the past seven days stands at 14.6 per cent for the state. 
At least 93 people lost their lives to the virus, of whom 15 were from Bengaluru.  

While the State’s mortality rate stands at 45.6 deaths per million population, four districts have recorded much higher rates — Bengaluru tops with 120.9 deaths per million, followed by Dakshina Kannada with 90, Dharwad with 88.8, Mysuru with 64.6 and Bidar with 51.1.

The state’s case fatality rate is 1.83 per cent, which is lower than India’s at 2.1 percent, and the recovery rate now stands at 50.73 per cent. As per war room data, Karnataka is in eighth spot in India when it comes to number of Covid tests done per million population. Officials are testing 25,072 people per million population.

