Minister Suresh Kumar clears air, says date for announcing SSLC results not fixed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid much confusion, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar denied reports that the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam results will be announced on Friday.

This statement comes even as word has gone around that the results are due for release on August 7. The exams were held amid increasing Covid-19 cases, from June 25 to July 4, and students and parents have been eagerly awaiting their results.

In a Facebook post, Kumar said that the date for the announcement of the results is not fixed.Senior officials with the department, who were also waiting for the meeting to be held earlier this week, are expecting results in three days.

A department source said that the delay in results, which were supposed to be declared in the last week of July, was because of the lockdown and the rising Covid cases. “Results should be out by Sunday,” the source added. Calls made to the SSLC Director came unanswered. Kumar will make an announcement about the results date on August 7, said a top official.