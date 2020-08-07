STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pay traffic fines online via newly-launched e-court

The High Court on Thursday set up a dedicated virtual court for the smooth resolution of traffic violations cases and enable offenders to pay penalty online.

Published: 07th August 2020

Online Vehicle Registration across Kerala

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Thursday set up a dedicated virtual court for the smooth resolution of traffic violations cases and enable offenders to pay penalty online. Inaugurating six e-facilities online on Thursday, including the virtual court, Supreme Court Judge Justice DY Chandrachud said the move would now require just one judicial officer to resolve traffic violations instead of six, and free up the other judicial officers for other tasks.

The other five initiatives include the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System, e-filing at the high court, e-filing at district courts, website for commercial courts, an online application for certified copies, and online payment of court fee, process charges and copying fee.

Bengaluru is the sixth city to have virtual courts for traffic violations, after Delhi, Faridabad, Chennai, Pune and Cochin. These e-courts have disposed of 15.9 lakh cases and collected Rs 101.7 crore in fines in 8.34 lakh cases, while proceedings had been contested in 49,000 cases. The move had made it easier for people to pay fines through the e-Sewa Kendras attached to the courts, the judge said.

Justice Chandrachud, who is also chairman, e-Committee, Supreme Court, said 3,300 e-Sewa Kendras would be opened in courts across the country. About 9.25 lakh cases have been disposed of via video conference across the country between March 24 and August 5, and in Karnataka over 72,000 of 1.36 lakh cases instituted had been disposed.  

