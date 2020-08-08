STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As Covid cases rise, Dharwad ups bed capacity

In a bid to accommodate the increasing number of Covid-19 patients in Dharwad district, the administration has decided to increase bed capacity across hospitals in Hubballi and Dharwad.

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

The district has been reporting nearly 200 new cases daily, which have crossed 5,300 in total, with more than 2,300 active cases getting treated at government and private hospitals, Covid Care Centres, and in home isolation.

The district administration also began Rapid Antigen Tests.According to the Health Department, around 2,250 beds are being used to treat Covid-19 patients in the district. To treat symptomatic patients, there are 750 beds in both government and private hospitals where around 250 beds are vacant, which will be used to admit new patients.

To treat asymptomatic patients, the administration has identified 1,500 beds in various Ayurveda hospitals, hostels and the Deshpande Foundation centre, where 350 beds are occupied, and nearly 1,000 are vacant.
The Deshpande Foundation has handed over one of its centres with a capacity of 800 beds, to be converted into a Covid Care Centre, where 140 beds have been occupied.

