BSY, Siddaramaiah doing well at hospital

“Yediyurappa continues to be stable since his admission on August 2.

Published: 08th August 2020 05:12 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former chief minister and opposition leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah, who are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru, are responding well to treatment.

“Yediyurappa continues to be stable since his admission on August 2. He is responding well to the treatment. His vital parameters are within normal limits. He is comfortable and attending to his duties from his room. Our team of specialists is monitoring him closely,” said a statement issued by Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. The chief minister is closely monitoring the flood situation across the state and also the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic from his hospital room.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah was admitted to the same hospital on Monday after he was tested positive for Covid-19. “He is clinically stable and responding to treatment. He is comfortable and his appetite has improved. Our team of experts will continue to monitor him closely,” the statement from the hospital said.Siddaramaiah’s son and Congress MLA from the Varuna Assembly constituency Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah tested positive for Covid on Friday.

Confirming that he is positive, the MLA, a medical doctor himself, took to the social media platform to send out a message to his followers. “I request all those who came in contact with me over the last few days to quarantine themselves and take precautions,” he tweeted.

