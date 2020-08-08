Go ahead with relief work, don’t wait for nod: BSY to Chief Secy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru after testing positive for Covid-19, on Friday directed Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar to proceed with emergency works without waiting for his approval.

Yediyurappa spoke to Bhaskar over telephone and took stock of the flood situation in the state. He also called Kodagu district in-charge minister V Somanna and expressed concern over the landslide in Talacauvery. “He enquired about the missing priest and his family members and instructed officials to carry out search operations,” said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Five persons, including the temple priest and his family members, are missing after a massive landslide swept away their home in Kodagu district in the early hours of Thursday. Search operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team are hampered due to heavy rain and landslides.

Meanwhile, on the Chief Minister’s directions, district in-charge ministers rushed to rain-hit areas to monitor rescue and relief operations. Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that 17 districts are receiving heavy rain over the past few days and the Chief Minister is constantly monitoring the situation and ensuring that relief measures are taken. “The CM is giving necessary instructions to ministers and officers and the government is effectively tackling the flood situation,” he said in Chikkaballapura.