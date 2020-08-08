STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Happy news in tough times: 13 firms hire 59 candidates

For representational purposes

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In these times of Covid crisis when majority of establishments are firing their existing staff, 13 companies in the state have hired new employees. Over the last couple of weeks, 59 candidates, including those who have returned from other countries to the state, have got jobs with the help of the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation’s job portal (https://skillconnect.kaushalkar.com) that was launched last month. The initiative by the state is the first in the country. 

They said that 53 companies had registered with them and of them, 13 participated in the online job mela, organised in the second week of July. In all, 938 candidates too had registered on the portal with their educational qualification, work experience and other details. Of them, 59 were hired by the 13 companies, which are from hotel, healthcare and large-scale industries.

The department had shortlisted candidates based on the companies’ requirements, making the hiring easy. The new employees who have received their employment letters have already started working from home, the officials said. Also, hiring of 863 people is at different stages. Some companies are doing physical verification of candidates, while others have hired after conducting online interviews. Some candidates have sought time to join work, officials said. The state government now plans to upgrade the portal and make it on par with private job websites like naukri.com. The companies will still be required to notify vacancies, but now it will be easy as it is online.

