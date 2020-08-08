Madikeri: Search operations halted due to bad weather

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The search operation for five people missing in the landslide at Talacauvery was stymied by continuous downpour, flooded roads and minor landslides on the way to the spot. While the NDRF team has halted at Kashi Mutt in Talacauvery, it is unable to carry out search operations for those missing, including the chief priest of Talacauvery Temple Narayana Achar and his family. MP Prathap Simha and district in-charge minister V Somanna visited the spot.

“The search operation is delayed as roads are inaccessible, and earth movers cannot be taken in as Bhagamandala is submerged. The operation is likely to start tomorrow,” confirmed Somanna. With rain continuing to wreak havoc across Kodagu, the district will be on orange alert till August 11. Many places are cut off following floods, and five relief centres have been opened for the victims.

Rapid Antigen Tests are being done on those sheltered at the centres. The Harangi backwaters have left Kushalnagar, Tavarekere, Koppa, Hebbale and Kanive areas flooded, forcing residents to shift out. The Madikeri-Mangaluru National Highway is on the verge of collapse near 2nd Monnageri village