Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka's Health Minister B Sriramulu on Sunday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital for further treatment. Sriramulu, who has toured all 30 districts of the State to review the COVID-19 crisis, said he developed a fever on Sunday following which he was tested for COVID-19 and his results have come out positive.

"At a time when I am touring all districts across the State to ensure citizens receive the best of treatment as per the government's aspirations, I have been forced to undergo a test of strength. I am being admitted into a hospital for further treatment," Sriramulu said in a series of tweets after he confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID19. Unlike his counterparts, Sriramulu chose to get admitted to a government hospital in Bengaluru. The Minister is currently being treated at Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar of Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition and Congress Legislature Party Chief Siddaramaiah continue to be treated at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Wishes for the Minister's health and recovery have been pouring in from party colleagues as well as leaders from other parties.