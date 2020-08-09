Refund extra stamp duty collected: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Quashing notices issued by the state government, the Karnataka High Court ordered it to refund the additional stamp duty collected from the owners of commercial apartments of Prestige Tech Park-III at Amane Bellandur Khane village.

Allowing the petitions filed by owners Shehnaz and 88 others questioning notices issued by the Stamps and Registration Department in August and September 2019 demanding additional stamp duty, Justice Krishna S Dixit upheld the arguments of the petitioners that the notices cannot be issued two years after the registration of apartments as per Section 45 A(3) of the Karnataka Stamp Act.

The petitioners had registered the apartments in 2015-16. The District Registrar issued notices after the objection raised by the accountant general of the state government. The judge ordered the state government to refund the additional stamp duty within eight weeks.