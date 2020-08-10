Coronavirus tally nears 2 lakh as Karnataka records 5,985 positive cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state’s Covid-19 tally inched towards 2 lakh cases, as 5,985 fresh positives were reported on Sunday, taking the total to 1,78,087. The state’s positivity rate is 10 percent and it stands fourth in the country, after Maharashtra, New Delhi and Puducherry.

Of the 5,985 cases, 1,948 are from Bengaluru. The city touched 74,185 cases as of Sunday. Mysuru saw 455 cases, Ballari 380 cases, Udupi 282 cases, and Belagavi saw 235 cases.

Of the 107 deaths reported, 22 were from Bengaluru. Four of them were brought dead and six died at home. As many as 12 deaths were reported from Mysuru, and nine each from Ballari and Davanagere, which took the toll in Karnataka to 3,198. On Sunday, 4,670 people were discharged, taking the total to 93,908. As of Sunday, active cases stood at 80,973. Of these, 678 patients are in the ICU.