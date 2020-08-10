Karnataka SSLC results: Pass percentage falls to 71.8, minister blames uncertainty amid COVID-19

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The percentage of students who passed the Karnataka state board Class 10 exam, also known as the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam, has dropped to 71.8.

As many as 8,11,050 candidates had attempted the examinations across the state from June 25 to July 4 amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The government had conducted the examination following safety protocols and disallowed candidates with COVID-19 from writing it. 331 additional block exam centres were also created to facilitate

18-20 persons per room.

Even so, the overall pass percentage fell by about two points compared to the previous year. In 2019, the pass percentage was 73.7 out of 8,25,468 students.

No candidate was denied a chance to write the exam due to lack of transport, said the minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar, who attributed the drop in the pass percentage to the uncertain environment prevailing around the examinations.

"Students were unsure whether or not the exam would be held, even close to the exam date," he said.

Girls outshine boys

77.74 percent out of 3.85 lakh female pupils passed the exam this year while 66.41 percent of the 4.25 lakh male pupils cleared it.

Govt schools fared better than aided schools

Government schools in the state registered a 72.79 pass percentage, while aided schools had a figure of 70.60 per cent and unaided schools 82.31 per cent.

SC, ST students perform poorly

Scheduled Caste students registered a 68.58 pass percentage and Scheduled Tribe students registered a figure of 69.2. This was below the average percentage of all categories, which was 71.2 percent. Meanwhile, the general category registrered a 74.99 pass percentage.

Students can view their results on the websites www.kseeb.kar.nic.in and www.karresults.nic.in Results are also sent on their mobile phones via SMS.

Consolidated marksheets and provisional marks card will be provided on August 11 at 11 am through school login of KSEEB, said a note by the education department.