STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka SSLC results: Pass percentage falls to 71.8, minister blames uncertainty amid COVID-19

As many as 8,11,050 candidates had attempted the examinations across the state from June 25 to July 4 amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state

Published: 10th August 2020 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Minister Suresh Kumar

Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The percentage of students who passed the Karnataka state board Class 10 exam, also known as the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam, has dropped to 71.8.

As many as 8,11,050 candidates had attempted the examinations across the state from June 25 to July 4 amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The government had conducted the examination following safety protocols and disallowed candidates with COVID-19 from writing it. 331 additional block exam centres were also created to facilitate
18-20 persons per room.

Even so, the overall pass percentage fell by about two points compared to the previous year. In 2019, the pass percentage was 73.7 out of 8,25,468 students.

No candidate was denied a chance to write the exam due to lack of transport, said the minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar, who attributed the drop in the pass percentage to the uncertain environment prevailing around the examinations.

"Students were unsure whether or not the exam would be held, even close to the exam date," he said.

Girls outshine boys

77.74 percent out of 3.85 lakh female pupils passed the exam this year while 66.41 percent of the 4.25 lakh male pupils cleared it.

Govt schools fared better than aided schools

Government schools in the state registered a 72.79 pass percentage, while aided schools had a figure of 70.60 per cent and unaided schools 82.31 per cent.

SC, ST students perform poorly

Scheduled Caste students registered a 68.58 pass percentage and Scheduled Tribe students registered a figure of 69.2. This was below the average percentage of all categories, which was 71.2 percent. Meanwhile, the general category registrered a 74.99 pass percentage.

Students can view their results on the websites www.kseeb.kar.nic.in and www.karresults.nic.in  Results are also sent on their mobile phones via SMS.

Consolidated marksheets and provisional marks card will be provided on August 11 at 11 am through school login of KSEEB, said a note by the education department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka SSLC exams Suresh Kumar
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp