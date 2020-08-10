STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mandya district to conduct walk-in COVID-19 tests 

To check the rising number of Covid cases, the Mandya district administration is set to conduct walk-in Covid tests at its swab collection centres.

Published: 10th August 2020 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

covid-19 coronavirus
By Ajith M S
Express News Service

MANDYA: To check the rising number of COVID cases, the Mandya district administration is set to conduct walk-in COVID tests at its swab collection centres. Mandya has been witnessing a steady growth in cases, contributing to the active caseload which stood at 1,159 as on Saturday along with a worrying toll of 21.

According to authorities, the positivity rate has been increasing in the district with areas in Mandya city recording over 9 per cent positivity, which may seem low in comparison to other districts, but is alarming considering the district’s limited health infrastructure.

“The walk-in testing facility is being brought in to arrest this upward trend by testing more and more people,” said Mandya DHO Dr H P Manchegowda. He said they are also looking at increasing swab collection centres in the district to make it convenient for people to get tested.

“In Mandya city, where the positivity rate is high, we are setting up eight stand-alone centres to collect swab samples, while it was two earlier. This is apart from 31 primary health centres and taluk hospitals,” said the DHO. The district health department is set to deploy two vans equipped with health workers in PPEs and rapid testing kits to test vulnerable populations in their neighbourhoods and villages, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mandya Karnataka Coronavirus COVID-19 swab collection Coronavirus
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp