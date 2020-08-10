'We should embrace change': Congress MLC says party should embrace Hindutva

By Express News Service

MYSURU: To counter concerns about the popularity of the grand old party, Congress MLC R Dharmasena said the party should set up a Hindu cell to encash “forgotten contributions” of the party for the cause of Hindus, and usher in change.

Dharmasena’s comments came at an event to mark the anniversary of the Quit India Movement at the party’s city headquarters in Mysuru on Sunday. He said the Congress has made contributions to the cause of Hindus.

“In the construction of the Ayodhya temple, for instance, former PMs Rajiv Gandhi and PV Narasimha Rao have played important roles. Instead, the BJP is taking all credit,” he said, adding that the Congress should also embrace Hindutva.

He also pointed out the party’s contributions in matters like preventing religious conversion by former Union minister Babu Jagjeevan Ram. “Political scenarios change every 10 years, BJP has evolved from Jan Sangh and many other versions of it, we should also embrace the change,” he said.