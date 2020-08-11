STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

50 fake agencies may sour your foreign job dream

There are 16 registered foreign employment agencies in Karnataka, the names of which can be found at the emigrate.gov.in.

Published: 11th August 2020 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The office of the Protector of Emigrants (PoE) in Bengaluru has written to all the district police chiefs in Karnataka alerting them about 50 fake foreign recruitment agents/agencies, which are trapping gullible people wishing to go overseas for employment. There are 16 registered foreign employment agencies in Karnataka, the names of which can be found at the emigrate.gov.in.

Of the 50 illegal agents/agencies, 17 operate in Mangaluru, 11 in Bengaluru, four in Belagavi, three in Shivamogga, two in Hassan, one each in Dharwad, Udupi, Davangere and Haveri districts. Besides these, nine other illegal foreign recruitment agents/agencies are spread across the State. “There could be many more such fake foreign recruiting entities in the State, which are yet to be unearthed,” said an official source.

According to sources, the PoE in the letter dated August 6 has stated that these illegal individuals/agencies keep the resumes of prospective migrants from their region and seek relevant information about overseas job requirements from the registered foreign recruitment agencies and employers through open source – social media platforms.

It said these illegal headhunters work as unauthorised “sub agents” and charge Rs 5,000 per candidate from the registered agencies and the applicant. In case, the requirements are raised by a foreign employer, the amount of money received from them by these individuals/agencies is not known. Money is paid in cash or online in the name of the third party.

Under the Emigration Act, 1983, it is mandatory for an individual or organisation to have a valid registration certificate to function as an agent for overseas recruitments. The violators are liable to be charged under Section 10 and 24 (i) (g) of the Act in addition to several relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Income Tax and the Passport Acts. Under the Emigration Act, a registered agent can charge up to Rs 30,000 per candidate. But it has come to the notice of the PoE that these illegal entities are charging double the amount from  the applicants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka foreign job
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp