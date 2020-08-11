STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSY recovers from Covid-19, discharged from hospital

After nine days at the hospital, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was discharged after he tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa greets doctors and other staff as he leaves Manipal Hospital, after being discharged, in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After nine days at the hospital, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was discharged after he tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday. The results arrived in the afternoon, and within the next few hours, he left Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road. He will remain under home quarantine for a couple of days before resuming official work in full swing, as per doctors’ recommendations.

Waiting to resume work soon, says CM 

Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid on August 2 and was shifted to the hospital immediately. While the chief minister was said to have a very mild cough initially, he largely remained asymptomatic throughout his stay at the hospital. 

“Thank you everyone for your wishes and prayers. I have been discharged from the hospital and will be in self-quarantine. Deeply grateful for your affection and support. I look forward to getting back to the routine very soon,” Yediyurappa tweeted on Monday evening. He added that self-confidence and medical help was all that was needed to defeat the virus. Manipal Hospital Chairman Dr Sudarshan Ballal saw off the chief minister from the hospital and presented him a bouquet. 

Yediyurappa’s daughter Padmavati too walked out of the hospital with her father. The CM’s discharge came hours after he deputed two of his ministers R Ashoka and Basavaraj Bommai to participate in a video-conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the flood situation in the state.

TWEETER

Thank you everyone for your wishes and prayers. I have been discharged from the hospital and will be in self-quarantine. Deeply grateful for your affection and support. I look forward to getting back to the routine very soon 
B S Yediyurappa, chief minister

