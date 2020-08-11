STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt urged to launch drive to stem Covid stigma

The government must carry out an awareness campaign on Covid-19 so that the patients and those discharged are not stigmatised.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government must carry out an awareness campaign on Covid-19 so that the patients and those discharged are not stigmatised. This was the appeal of the discharged patients at a web conference with the State government officials on Monday.  The focus of the conference was on how to remove the stigma.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “Our fight should be against the disease, not against the persons with infections. Fear and anxiety about the disease can lead people to be biased and hurtful towards their fellow citizens. We have several examples of such outbursts since the pandemic started tightening its grip on India.

This is very dangerous and we should join hands to remove this stigma from the society.” Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh who tested positive and was discharged after she recovered, said, “The stigma around Covid-19 continues. The day I tested positive, I put it up on my social media handles as the people should take it positively. Many still tend to hide they are Covid positive and that’s not the right thing to do.

And those who want to inform all are scared that they would be  stigmatized. A wide-spread campaign of awareness that corona is not a monster needs to be carried out. Even if it is, we can overcome it. More celebrities too need to spread awareness.” Bhagavn Srinivasan, another discharged patient, said, “Social awareness about Covid is important and the virus is not something one needs to fear. I have been spreading the word that there is no need to fear the virus and that we can overcome it. If the government spreads the awareness, it will reach many people.”

