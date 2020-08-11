Heavy rains: In Belagavi, gruel centres, goshalas set up to aid district

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Following heavy rains in the Western Ghats in Maharashtra, the River Krishna is flowing in full spate this year too. All the dams built across the river are also full. To mitigate the issues that arise during floods, the district administration is ready with 573 gruel centres and 230 goshalas to cater to livestock. Around 27 boats are stationed to take up rescue operations.

According to weatherman, there will be heavy rains in the coastal part, including Kolhapur in Maharashtra for next one week. Rivers Krishna, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Doodhaganga, Vedganga and Markandey, Ballari Nala are flowing in spate in the district.

The authorities will have to evacuate people and cattle from the villages from river basins to a safer place. The district administration has identified convention centres, community halls and school buildings at elevated regions for sheltering people. Meanwhile, 25 NDRF personnel and 20 SDRF personnel are stationed at flood prone regions in the district.

“Water level at Krishna, Ghataprabha and Malaprabha rivers has increased, but we are prepared to tackle the situation. Nodal officers will be appointed at taluk levels to monitor arrangements at shelters and goshalas,” DC M G Hiremath said.