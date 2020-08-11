STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Heavy rains: In Belagavi, gruel centres, goshalas set up to aid district

Following heavy rains in the Western Ghats in Maharashtra, the River Krishna is flowing in full spate this year too. All the dams built across the river are also full. 

Published: 11th August 2020 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

The road near Rani Chennamma Circle in Belagavi is riddled with potholes | Ashishkrishna Pendse

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Following heavy rains in the Western Ghats in Maharashtra, the River Krishna is flowing in full spate this year too. All the dams built across the river are also full. To mitigate the issues that arise during floods, the district administration is ready with 573 gruel centres and 230 goshalas to cater to livestock. Around 27 boats are stationed to take up rescue operations.

According to weatherman, there will be heavy rains in the coastal part, including Kolhapur in Maharashtra for next one week. Rivers Krishna, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Doodhaganga, Vedganga and Markandey, Ballari Nala are flowing in spate in the district.  

The authorities will have to evacuate people and cattle from the villages from river basins to a safer place. The district administration has identified convention centres, community halls and school buildings at elevated regions for sheltering people. Meanwhile, 25 NDRF personnel and 20 SDRF personnel are stationed at flood prone regions in the district.

“Water level at Krishna, Ghataprabha and Malaprabha rivers has increased, but we are prepared to tackle the situation. Nodal officers will be appointed at taluk levels to monitor arrangements at shelters and goshalas,” DC M G Hiremath said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Belagavi Heavy rains
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp