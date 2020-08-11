Home isolation: Govt panel to conduct triage over phone

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government issued revised guidelines for home isolation of Covid-positive patients on Monday. According to the new rules, an empanelled agency will conduct a telephonic triage of the patient.

A team of health workers will visit the patient and conduct the triage. Alternatively, an external agency will conduct a telephonic triage. The home isolated patient can be discharged after 10 days. The patient will have to undergo an additional seven days of home isolation after this.

Pregnant women can undergo home isolation for two weeks before they are due for delivery. Further, the health workers will enquire about comorbidities. Tele-monitoring will be arranged through a government or a private institution, as per the patient’s choice. A home isolation notice shall be pasted on the front door of the patient’s house.