Karnataka records 4,267 Covid positive cases, 114 fatalities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state recorded 4,267 positive cases on Monday taking the state tally to 1,82,354 cases. Of these, Bengaluru contributed to 1,243 cases, and now, total cases in the city are 75,428.

Mysuru recorded second highest cases 374 positives, Ballari with 253, Davanagere with 225 and Kalaburagi with 196 cases. As many as 114 deaths were reported taking the toll in the state to 3,312 fatalities. Bengaluru Urban alone saw 36 deaths. Four of the were brought dead.

As many as 5,218 patients were discharged and the total discharges are 99,126 now, leaving 79,908 active cases. Of these 681 are in the ICU currently, with 324 of them in Bengaluru alone.