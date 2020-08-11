Mysuru: Ayurveda hospital releases immunity booster kit

By Express News Service

MYSURU: To enhance people’s immunity during the pandemic, JSS Ayurveda hospital has come up with a kit (in picture) comprising of Rasayana, extract of turmeric, fumigation stick, and nasal drops.

Suttur mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji launched the immunity booster kit at an event held in the city on Monday. The kits will be available at the JSS Ayurveda hospital and JSS Hospital on MG Road.