STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Permanent flood camps on the cards

Karnataka to set aside Rs 200 crore for new relief centres in flood-prone districts

Published: 11th August 2020 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

R Ashoka

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a cost of Rs 200 crore, the Karnataka government is all set to approve the construction of permanent, designated relief and rehabilitation centres in flood-prone districts in Karnataka. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, following a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, said that orders will be issued to set up centres in flood-prone regions instead of converting schools, colleges and hostels into makeshift relief camps.

“During my tour of the affected districts, I saw overcrowding at relief camps. We will set aside Rs 200 crore to set up rehabilitation centres,” Ashoka said. The minister said that the substandard food being served at existing relief camps will be replaced with a nutritious diet. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insisted that people in relief camps should take precautions against Covid-19. We will supply masks and sanitiser, and will also conduct Rapid Antigen Tests,” he added. 

Responding to questions over pending relief for victims of 2019 floods, Ashoka said that Rs 334.29 crore had been released from his department towards the third, fourth and fifth instalment of compensation. He said that many beneficiaries who took the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh, had not started work on rebuilding their houses and hence had not applied for future instalments.

“This time as well, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to those who have lost their homes, Rs 3 lakh for partial damages and Rs 50,000 for small damages apart from Rs 10,000 for essentials will be given,” Ashoka said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
R Ashoka flood camps Karnataka floods
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp