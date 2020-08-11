Permanent flood camps on the cards

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a cost of Rs 200 crore, the Karnataka government is all set to approve the construction of permanent, designated relief and rehabilitation centres in flood-prone districts in Karnataka. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, following a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, said that orders will be issued to set up centres in flood-prone regions instead of converting schools, colleges and hostels into makeshift relief camps.

“During my tour of the affected districts, I saw overcrowding at relief camps. We will set aside Rs 200 crore to set up rehabilitation centres,” Ashoka said. The minister said that the substandard food being served at existing relief camps will be replaced with a nutritious diet. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insisted that people in relief camps should take precautions against Covid-19. We will supply masks and sanitiser, and will also conduct Rapid Antigen Tests,” he added.

Responding to questions over pending relief for victims of 2019 floods, Ashoka said that Rs 334.29 crore had been released from his department towards the third, fourth and fifth instalment of compensation. He said that many beneficiaries who took the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh, had not started work on rebuilding their houses and hence had not applied for future instalments.

“This time as well, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to those who have lost their homes, Rs 3 lakh for partial damages and Rs 50,000 for small damages apart from Rs 10,000 for essentials will be given,” Ashoka said.