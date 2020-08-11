STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Planning vaccine research centre in Bengaluru: DyCM Ashwath Narayana

“Immunology is going to be the prospective area in the near future. Vaccines, infectious diseases, cancer research, etc all these boil down ultimately to immunology.

Published: 11th August 2020 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State is collaborating with the Emory Vaccine Center of Atlanta University to establish an Immunology and vaccine research centre in Bengaluru, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana who is also the minister for IT & BT. He was speaking at a webinar meeting held on Monday with Dr Rafi Ahammad, director, Emory Vaccine Center.

“Immunology is going to be the prospective area in the near future. Vaccines, infectious diseases, cancer research, etc all these boil down ultimately to immunology. The results of research done now in the field of immunology will be the solutions to the problems of the coming days. Hence, investments done in this area are going to fetch fruitful results,” he said.

At a time when the entire world is pondering about immunology and effective vaccines, the decision to set up such a centre is conducive, he said. The State government is also very keen on the novel ways of Covid diagnostic tests, he said. There are not less than 20 institutions of national eminence which are engaged in vaccine development activities.

All these will be integrated and the government is ready to support them through policy implementation. The rigid restrictions which were in place earlier with regard to clinical trials are now being relaxed, he said. Dr Rafi said, “The Emory Vaccine Center has developed a highly sensitive rapid test for Covid. This method has been adopted by hospitals in Atlanta, successfully.

Plasma therapy and human molecular antibodies development are the other areas in which the Emory Center has been engaged.” “There is scope for academic collaboration between Karnataka and Emory Center and in the current situation, this can be achieved through an online platform. This will particularly be helpful for students of doctoral studies,” Rafi said. He said the center would come out with a specific proposal of collaboration to submit before the Government of Karnataka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashwath Narayana vaccine research centre Bengaluru
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp