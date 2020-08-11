Search ops continue at Talacauvery landslide

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The search operation for the four missing persons at the Talacauvery landslide site continued for the fourth day. NDRF and local police were involved in the search operation; however, no trace of the missing persons was unearthed on Monday. Meanwhile, the contractors of earth movers refused to carry out the operation as they alleged that they had not been paid for last year’s flood-relief work. They, however, resumed work after District Minister V Somanna assured to release the pending payment.

“The Talacauvery Temple priest Narayana Achar’s belongings including his clothes were found under the debris of the landslide. A book written by deceased Ananda Theerta Swami (whose dead body was retrieved on Saturday) - Sakshi Chaithanya - was also retrieved from the debris on Monday. However, the team has not traced the missing persons yet.

On Wednesday 4 pm (the day before the landslide), I visited the priest’s house even as I helped him fix the roofing of the house, which had blown away due to wind. However, on Thursday morning, there was no trace of the house,” recalled Jayathu, the driver of Narayana Achar. Meanwhile, the daughters of the missing temple priest - Namitha and Sharada - on Monday arrived at Bhagamandala from Australia and New Zealand. District Minister V Somanna escorted them to the spot The family requested the officials to speed up the search operation.

Puja at Talacauvery Temple to restart after road clearance

District Minister V Somanna and officials, among others, held a meeting with the Talacauvery temple committee to discuss restarting regular puja, which is expected to resume only after the road to the temple is cleared.