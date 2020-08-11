STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Search ops continue at Talacauvery landslide

 “The Talacauvery Temple priest Narayana Achar’s belongings including his clothes were found under the debris of the landslide.

Published: 11th August 2020 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

NDRF and police personnel carry out rescue operations at Talacauvery I Express

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The search operation for the four missing persons at the Talacauvery landslide site continued for the fourth day. NDRF and local police were involved in the search operation; however, no trace of the missing persons was unearthed on Monday. Meanwhile, the contractors of earth movers refused to carry out the operation as they alleged that they had not been paid for last year’s flood-relief work. They, however, resumed work after District Minister V Somanna assured to release the pending payment.  

 “The Talacauvery Temple priest Narayana Achar’s belongings including his clothes were found under the debris of the landslide. A book written by deceased Ananda Theerta Swami (whose dead body was retrieved on Saturday) - Sakshi Chaithanya - was also retrieved from the debris on Monday. However, the team has not traced the missing persons yet.

On Wednesday 4 pm (the day before the landslide), I visited the priest’s house even as I helped him fix the roofing of the house, which had blown away due to wind. However, on Thursday morning, there was no trace of the house,” recalled Jayathu, the driver of Narayana Achar. Meanwhile, the daughters of the missing temple priest - Namitha and Sharada - on Monday arrived at Bhagamandala from Australia and New Zealand. District Minister V Somanna escorted them to the spot The family requested the officials to speed up the search operation. 

Puja at Talacauvery Temple to restart after road clearance 
District Minister V Somanna and officials, among others, held a meeting with the Talacauvery temple committee to discuss restarting regular puja, which is expected to resume only after the road to the temple is cleared.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Talacauvery landslide
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp