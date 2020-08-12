Kodagu-Kerala border opens for vehicular movement

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Kodagu-Kerala border opened for vehicular movement after nearly five months of closure. While the border was shut following the rising Covid-19 situation, it has now been opened with certain restrictions imposed for inter-state commute.

“All the borders with Kerala were sealed as a measure to control the pandemic. However, following SOPs from the Central government, all interstate roads including Makutta-Kerala Highway have now been opened for commute. Goods vehicles can now tread on these roads without any hurdle.However, private vehicles including taxis have to apply for online permission from respective administration to commute,” confirmed Nandish, Virajpet Tahashildar. Meanwhile, the road is likely to open for bus services sometime this week, confirmed sources.

Further, the Karike-Kerala road was opened for commute on Sunday even as Kodagu district administration and MLA K G Bopaiah ordered the removal of sand heap that was blocking vehicular movement. This decision was taken following the flood in Bhagamandala and the road was mainly opened to enable emergency commute.

“The Kerala administration has installed barricades on the Karike-Kerala border and only emergency commute is permitted as of now,” confirmed Madhu, a resident of Karike. Kerala is screening of all commuters.Meanwhile, no screening is being carried out by Kodagu administration.