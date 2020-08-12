STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Now, 7-day home quarantine after being discharged

Covid patients can be released from home isolation after 10 days from the onset of symptoms, or date of sampling, and no fever for three days.

Published: 12th August 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker marks the hands of residents with home quarantine stamp at Bhaji Galli Road no. 3 of Andheri East in Mumbai Saturday June 27 2020.

A health worker marks the hands of residents with home quarantine stamp. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a SC direction, the State has made changes in the discharge criteria for Covid patients. Patients now have to undergo seven days of home isolation with self-monitoring after discharge, while it was 14 days earlier. The clause for 14-day home quarantine for severely ill patients after discharge has been removed.

Covid patients can be released from home isolation after 10 days from the onset of symptoms, or date of sampling, and no fever for three days. Thereafter, they have to isolate for seven days and self-monitor, and there will be no further testing. A fitness certificate will be issued by an area medical officer.

Asymptomatic as well as mild and moderate patients will be discharged 10 days after the Covid positive test if they meet certain criteria. They will not need a repeat test. Severe patients, including immune-compromised HIV, transplant and malignancy patients will have to undergo a repeat test.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
home quarantine COVID 19
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp