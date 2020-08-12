Now, 7-day home quarantine after being discharged

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a SC direction, the State has made changes in the discharge criteria for Covid patients. Patients now have to undergo seven days of home isolation with self-monitoring after discharge, while it was 14 days earlier. The clause for 14-day home quarantine for severely ill patients after discharge has been removed.

Covid patients can be released from home isolation after 10 days from the onset of symptoms, or date of sampling, and no fever for three days. Thereafter, they have to isolate for seven days and self-monitor, and there will be no further testing. A fitness certificate will be issued by an area medical officer.

Asymptomatic as well as mild and moderate patients will be discharged 10 days after the Covid positive test if they meet certain criteria. They will not need a repeat test. Severe patients, including immune-compromised HIV, transplant and malignancy patients will have to undergo a repeat test.