STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Covid positivity rate down from 26% to 15% in Udupi

There is some good news from Udupi district. The Covid- 19 test positivity rate (TPR) that stood at 26 per cent initially has come down to 15 per cent this week.

Published: 13th August 2020 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: There is some good news from Udupi district. The Covid- 19 test positivity rate (TPR) that stood at 26 per cent initially has come down to 15 per cent this week. Sustained field activity, like fever camps and surveys, will be continued to bring TPR further down, health department sources said.

WHO guidelines state that the disease is under control if the positivity rate is 5 percent or less. But Udupi is still far away from reaching that goal. Many people TNIE spoke to over the last one week felt that asymptotic people need not go for a Covid test.

But DHO Dr Sudhirchandra Sooda said that all those who are primary contacts of Covid patients should undergo tests, as the positivity rate among asymptotic is 65 per cent in Udupi. The district administration is collecting around 1,600 swab samples every day and releasing 800 results.

Though the situation is under control in Udupi with a good recovery rate, people with comorbidities, like kidney ailment and cardiac disease, staying away from getting tested is resulting in deaths, said health department sources. In all, 70 people have died due to Covid- 19 in Udupi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
positivity rate COVID 19
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp