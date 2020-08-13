STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Gadag: GIMS turns away serious Covid patients

Also, more than 50 patients have been admitted in the last month with various ailments and they have no choice but to go to KIMS in Hubballi due to lack of ventilators.

Published: 13th August 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

covid-19 samples

A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: With a surge in cases in the district over the last month, authorities at the Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) are asking caregivers of serious Covid patients to take them to private hospitals due to a lack of ventilators. GIMS has 18 ventilators, which are all in use currently, and staffers are finding it hard to manage patients. Of late, there has been an increase in the number of patients with Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Also, more than 50 patients have been admitted in the last month with various ailments and they have no choice but to go to KIMS in Hubballi due to lack of ventilators. Srinivas Bolappanavar, a resident of Betageri, said that many patients coming to GIMS have BPL cards, and they cannot afford to get treated at private hospitals. “GIMS officials are not ready to take in serious patients now, and are asking them to visit other hospitals.

We have requested officials to arrange extra ventilators for non-Covid patients too,” he said. Meanwhile, a GIMS official said, “There is a scarcity of ventilators. On Monday, 15 ventilators were arranged that are being used for Covid- 19 patients. Many government hospitals in the district are running short of machines. We have brought this to the notice of senior officials and will soon resolve the issue.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid patients COVID 19
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp