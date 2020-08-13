STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka crosses 7k-mark in new cases, discharges

The state crossed the 7,000-mark both in fresh coronavirus infections and recoveries on Wednesday, the highest recorded in a single day till now.

Two-wheeler riders pass through a disinfection tunnel in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state crossed the 7,000-mark both in fresh coronavirus infections and recoveries on Wednesday, the highest recorded in a single day till now. With 7,883 positives across the state, the total cases stands at 1,96,494, while with Wednesday’s discharges at 7,034, the tally went up to 1,12,633.

The state also reported 113 fatalities, with the youngest being an 11-year-old boy from Dakshina Kannada district. He was suffering from hypertension and was admitted to a private hospital on August 5. He passed away on August 10. Two patients were brought dead to hospitals.

The total number of deaths in the state now stands at 3,510. Bengaluru saw 23 deaths, Mysuru 11 and Ballari recored nine fatalities. Bengaluru recorded the highest number of positive cases with 2,802, followed by Ballari (635), Mysuru (544), Belagavi (314) and Dharwad (269).

The number of patients in ICU crossed the 700-mark, with 701 critically ill in 26 districts. Of these, 336 are from Bengaluru. As of August 11, Karnataka’s recovery rate is 56 per cent and fatality rate 1.8 per cent. Deaths per million is higher than the state’s average (55.3 per cent) in seven districts — Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Mysuru, Hassan, Bidar and Udupi.

The state is conducting 29,003 tests per million and stands seventh in the country. It comes fourth in the country after Maharashtra, Delhi and Puducherry in terms of positive cases at 10 per cent.

