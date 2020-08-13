STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka’s first timetabled freight train to leave for Bengal on I-Day

Customers have been allowed to book individual wagons on this weekly train, which will run on an increased speed of 40 kmph instead of the usual 25 kmph.

Published: 13th August 2020 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: South Western Railways will cross a huge milestone on Saturday when its first timetabled freight train rolls out of the Whitefield Satellite Goods Terminal to Shalimar station in West Bengal. Customers have been allowed to book individual wagons on this weekly train, which will run on an increased speed of 40 kmph instead of the usual 25 kmph.

The train will depart at 5 pm every Saturday from the satellite terminal and reach Shalimar 48 hours later. In the return direction, it will depart at 4 pm on Tuesdays. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Bengaluru) A N Krishna Reddy said “This will be the first time that those dispatching parcels will be able to book only a wagon in this rake comprising 42 wagons.

We had been permitting booking of a complete train so far.” A wagon can carry a capacity of 60,000 kg (60 tonnes). “This will benefit those opting for road transport as freight transport by trains is 40% cheaper since it costs an average of Rs 2,500 per tonne,” he said. Indian Railways began running freight trains on a pilot basis on a few routes in the country from July 25 this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
South Western Railways Karnataka West Bengal
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp