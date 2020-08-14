STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Change in laws: JDS to launch state-wide protest on Friday

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday announced his party’s decision to stage continuous protests against the amendments. 

JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda arrives at JP Bhavan to address the media in Bengaluru on Thursday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Diving into issues concerning its core vote bank — farmers — just before the Gram Panchayat elections, Janata Dal-Secular is set to launch its statewide protests against BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka over the changes in Land Reforms Act, Industries Act and APMC Act via ordinances. 

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday announced his party’s decision to stage continuous protests against the amendments. On Friday, about 200 workers and leaders of JDS will stage a sit-in protest in Hassan and submit a memorandum to the district commissioner to take it to Governor Vajubhai Vala. 

“We will begin our statewide protest adhering to Covid-19 restrictions and lockdown norms. The amendments to Land Reforms Act and APMC Act is disastrous for farmers. It is unjust to small and marginal farmers. The Industries Act is a bane for farmland and poses a threat to people,” said Deve Gowda. 

The JDS hopes to make its protest two-pronged — one at the state level over Land Reforms and Industries Act and another at national level against the APMC Act amendment. “I will raise the matter in the Parliament too,” Gowda added. The JDS, with its protest, hopes to join hands with farmers’ movements against the ordinances already fanning out in the state. 

