Karnataka govt to recommend PFI, SDPI ban: R Ashoka

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Friday said the State Government will recommend to the Centre to ban the SDPI and PFI in Karnataka. “We are waiting for the CM’s approval. Once we get it, we will recommend to the Centre to ban the SDPI and PFI,” he told reporters.

Since 2008, the government has collected proof on the involvement of these organisations in 17 incidents, including the murders of Prashant Poojari (Mangaluru), Kuttappa (Madikeri), Raju in Mysuru, and Rudresh (Bengaluru).

Taking on the Opposition, Ashoka said, “Congress leaders are blaming their own councillors for the violence. However, even in the past, MLA Tanveer Sait has been a victim of an SDPI attack, before Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy,” he said, adding, “There is a clash between the SDPI and Congress. But this is the BSY government. No one will be spared.”