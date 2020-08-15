Karnataka-Andhra borders at Ballari to be demarcated

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The borders between Karnataka and AP along Ballari will be demarcated. At a meeting on Friday between Revenue Department officials from both states along with the Survey General of India (SGI), it was decided to complete the exercise in two months.

After the meeting, Revenue Department principal secretary N Manjunath Prasad said SGI officials will arrive in the two states in a few days. “As many as 100 pillars will be erected – 50 by each state – along the 15-km boundary between the two states,” he said. The demarcation was drawn by the Supreme Court and was agreed upon by both the states.