Bengaluru violence: 84 more arrested by CCB, cops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CCB and East Division police on Friday arrested 84 more people in connection with the violence in DJ Halli on Tuesday night. Till now, 290 people have been arrested and 42 FIRs filed till Saturday over the violence in which three people died in police firing.

The trigger was allegedly a derogatory post on Facebook. The accused were arrested from Kaval Byrasandra and surrounding areas, and also neighbouring districts, a senior police officer said. Some of the accused had fled to neighbouring districts to evade arrest and were traced using their mobile phone location.

When the police checked the phones of some of the arrested people, they found that the messages and call records had been deleted. The accused had used social networking platforms, like Whatsapp, to send audio and video messages to their associates, who reached the spot and indulged in vandalism, arson and stone-throwing, the police said.