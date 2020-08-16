Fee row: Child rights body steps in

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed the principal secretary of the primary and secondary education department to take action against a school in Whitefield that discriminated against a child due to the non-payment of fees.

In a letter dated August 13, the commission took cognisance of a complaint by a parent regarding his son’s inappropriate dismissal from Euro School in Whitefield. There have also been complaints that the school hiked the fees by 15%, ignoring the State government’s circular.

The commission asked the principal secretary to examine the complaints and to initiate action against the school. The commission has sought a compliance report from the State government by August 27. The school has not respond to TNIE’s queries.