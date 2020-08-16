Four fishermen drown as boat capsizes off Koderi-Kundapur coast

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Four fishermen drowned after their boat capsized in the sea off Koderi-Kundapur coast on Sunday afternoon.

A total of nine fishermen were onboard a traditional boat and had ventured into the sea at around 10.30 am.

The incident, however, took place at around 3.30 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Manjunath, Shekar, Nagaraj Kharvi and Laxman Kharvi.

Their dead bodies have since been retrieved and sent for post mortem, sources said.

The other fishermen have been admitted to a hospital.