Mysuru district sees 635 fresh Covid cases

MYSURU: The three-digit single-day spike in Covid cases continues to haunt Mysuru, with the district reporting 635 fresh cases on Saturday. The total number stands at 9,915. Ten people in the age group of 42 to 70 years succumbed to Covid in the district, taking the toll to 294. The district also reported 259 single-day recoveries. With this, the total discharges are at 6,089.

Of the total cases reported in Mysuru district, nearly 82% of cases are in the city alone followed by Nanjangud, T Narasipur and KR Nagar taluks. Of the total Covid death toll in the district, 26 were patients were from neighboring districts who were referred to hospitals in Mysuru but succumbed here. Seventeen of them were from Mandya while seven were from Chamarajanagar and other cases were from Kodagu, Channapatna and Hassan districts.

