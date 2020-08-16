STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru man helps with over 120 funerals

Now, with standard operating procedures in place for the safe burial of bodies, it has become a task for loved ones to bid goodbye to the dead.

Published: 16th August 2020 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

covid burial

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Ajith M S
Express News Service

MYSURU: Amid the pandemic, burying loved ones has become a challenge. However, one man, popularly known as ‘body miyan’, has stepped up to help the city corporation, and has aided funerals of 120 Covid victims.

Ayub Ahmed has been ensuring that unclaimed bodies get respectful funerals, and was also featured in TNIE for his hard work. Ahmed claims to have arranged funerals for over 10,000 deceased in total belonging to different faiths.

Now, with standard operating procedures in place for the safe burial of bodies, it has become a task for loved ones to bid goodbye to the dead. According to Mysuru City Corporation Health Officer Dr Jayanth, Covid deaths have been on the rise in the district, and so they decided to approach Ahmed, who readily agreed to help.

“One needs to have courage and be selfless to do this,” Dr Jayanth said, adding that the corporation is planning to give him a honorarium for his service.That’s not all, Ahmed has also been helping those 
who are having a hard time getting groceries. He has distributed kits to hundreds of families regularly over the last four months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mysuru COVID 19 burial
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp