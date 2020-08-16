Mysuru man helps with over 120 funerals

Ajith M S By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Amid the pandemic, burying loved ones has become a challenge. However, one man, popularly known as ‘body miyan’, has stepped up to help the city corporation, and has aided funerals of 120 Covid victims.

Ayub Ahmed has been ensuring that unclaimed bodies get respectful funerals, and was also featured in TNIE for his hard work. Ahmed claims to have arranged funerals for over 10,000 deceased in total belonging to different faiths.

Now, with standard operating procedures in place for the safe burial of bodies, it has become a task for loved ones to bid goodbye to the dead. According to Mysuru City Corporation Health Officer Dr Jayanth, Covid deaths have been on the rise in the district, and so they decided to approach Ahmed, who readily agreed to help.

“One needs to have courage and be selfless to do this,” Dr Jayanth said, adding that the corporation is planning to give him a honorarium for his service.That’s not all, Ahmed has also been helping those

who are having a hard time getting groceries. He has distributed kits to hundreds of families regularly over the last four months.