STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

We are serious about recovering damages from rioters: Basavaraj Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaks to The New Sunday Express on recent riots in Bengaluru,

Published: 16th August 2020 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | ANI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaks to The New Sunday Express on recent riots in Bengaluru, the need to modernise the police force, overcoming the shortage of policemen on the field and the challenges the force has been facing during Covid times.

Excerpts.

You have drawn a connection between the upcoming BBMP polls and Bengaluru riots...  
It is evident that over a period of time there has been a political rivalry in certain constituencies of the state for the votebank. Unlike traditional parties, the SDPI is pushing its ideology to control local bodies. 

Are you hinting that SDPI is seeking to take over two Congress constituencies of Narasimharaja in 
Mysuru and Pulakeshinagar in Bengaluru?
It is between them and the answers are evident. Why should I comment? 

How long will it take to recover damages from rioters?
We will follow the procedure laid down by the Supreme Court. We are in the process of assessing the losses. Once that is done and culprits are identified, we will start the recoveries. We are serious about it, as we want to send out a message that nobody can vandalise public and private property and get away with it. 

You have spoken about ‘across the border connection’ of groups behind the riots, especially PFI...
Many state and central agencies are looking into this link. These  groups can be very amorphous as they change their names, forms and identities to escape scrutiny. But our officers are on the field and nothing will escape the eye of the police. 

In November, the CM spoke about SDPI’s involvment in riots  in Shivamogga and Mysuru. It was also allegedly behind the stabbing of MLA Tanveer Sait. Now, it has figured prominently in DJ Halli riots. But the party is registered with the Election Commission. Is a ban possible?
What Yediyurappa said was right and the FIRs and chargesheets are on record. There is nothing for me to comment. The propposed ban will be presented to the CM and after his consent, it will be sent to the Union Home Ministry.

The lack of strength and preparedness of police was exposed during the riots...
Bengaluru police will be equipped with electronic surveillance and artificial intelligence for effective policing, considering the high density of population in the city. Many technical experts too have suggested these measures. 

The police complain of a severe staff shortage.  
It is true that there are many vacancies in the force. We will fill up about 6,000 vacancies, including 1,000 SIs, this year. We will also fill up about 18,000 vacancies over the next three years.

What challenges to the police during Covid times?
Covid has been a challenge as over 3,000 policemen had to be quarantined as they were either positive or contacts of someone positive. Entire police stations had to be sealed. But that was only for a certain period and most of them are back on duty now. The morale in the department is very high.

How seriously are you about tackling cyber crimes ?
We have a cyber crime police station in each district, considering that such cases are being reported from Mangaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Hubballi and other places. In Bengaluru, there are eight such stations. We have experts from IT and other sectors as consultants. I will call a meeting of banks and experts to discuss aspects related to cyber crimes. 

What is the road ahead for the police? 
We are a people-friendly force, and we have a good track record. We are ever striving to improve.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Bengaluru violence
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp