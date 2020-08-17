At 124, Karnataka sees highest toll in a day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state reported 7,040 new Covid cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 2,26,966 cases. Of these, Bengaluru accounted for 2,131 cases. Also, the state recorded its highest-ever deaths in a single day at 124. Of the 81,512 active cases, 692 patients are in the ICU.

A health worker picks up food parcels dropped

off by patients’ relatives at the entrance

of the HAL Covid care centre, in Bengaluru |

meghana sastry

As per Saturday’s war room data, the positivity rate among symptomatic cases is 34.7 per cent. This is from 42,259 tests that have been conducted. On the other hand, the positivity rate among asymptomatic cases is 13.3 per cent.

The positivity rate since the onset of coronavirus is 11 per cent for Karnataka, which is in the fourth place after Maharashtra with 18 per cent, Puducherry with 13 per cent and Delhi with 12 per cent. Bengaluru, which reported the highest number of cases, was followed by Mysuru with 620 cases, Belagavi with 478 cases, Ballari 381 and Kalaburagi 285 cases. Also, 6,680 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total to 1,41,491.