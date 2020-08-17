STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Lobbying intensifies in Karnataka BJP for top posts in boards, corporations

Many loyal party workers are hopeful of being accommodated and are knocking at the doors of their leaders.

Published: 17th August 2020 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Hectic lobbying  has started in the BJP for the positions of chairmanship of corporations and membership of boards. There are more than 90 boards and corporations.

Many loyal party workers are hopeful of being accommodated and are knocking at the doors of their leaders.

The situation has never been so tight because this time aspirants outnumber the posts.

Many legislators like Ramesh Jarkiholi who have helped form the government  and team have received their share of the ministries and will be seeking that some of their supporters get top posts in some boards /corporations. 

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has directed the party to prepare lists of those eligible from districts. The State team of office-bearers headed by party president Nalin Kumar Kateel has started preparing the lists.

The MLAs, MLCs and also defeated MLAs  will be the main contenders for the position of chairmanship of corporations because the position of secretary will be filled up by a career bureaucrat. The members and directors of the boards will be filled up by party workers, say sources.

BJP spokesman Go Madhusudhan said, “There are many ministerial aspirants and some who do not want to settle for the chairmanship of corporations. They are only striving to fulfil their political ambition. It should not be considered an act of indiscipline.’’  

BJP leaders are carefully preparing the lists of aspirants from unrepresented districts and once the lists are ready, these names will be discussed at the State party level.

Once the district units send the lists, it will be discussed by the State team and then the Chief Minister will take a final call. 

BJP General Secretary MLC Ravi Kumar said, “The party workers will be considered for about 60-70 per cent of the appointments and accommodated.’’     

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
B S Yediyurappa BJP
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp