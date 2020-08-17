Lobbying intensifies in Karnataka BJP for top posts in boards, corporations

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hectic lobbying has started in the BJP for the positions of chairmanship of corporations and membership of boards. There are more than 90 boards and corporations.

Many loyal party workers are hopeful of being accommodated and are knocking at the doors of their leaders.

The situation has never been so tight because this time aspirants outnumber the posts.

Many legislators like Ramesh Jarkiholi who have helped form the government and team have received their share of the ministries and will be seeking that some of their supporters get top posts in some boards /corporations.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has directed the party to prepare lists of those eligible from districts. The State team of office-bearers headed by party president Nalin Kumar Kateel has started preparing the lists.

The MLAs, MLCs and also defeated MLAs will be the main contenders for the position of chairmanship of corporations because the position of secretary will be filled up by a career bureaucrat. The members and directors of the boards will be filled up by party workers, say sources.

BJP spokesman Go Madhusudhan said, “There are many ministerial aspirants and some who do not want to settle for the chairmanship of corporations. They are only striving to fulfil their political ambition. It should not be considered an act of indiscipline.’’

BJP leaders are carefully preparing the lists of aspirants from unrepresented districts and once the lists are ready, these names will be discussed at the State party level.

Once the district units send the lists, it will be discussed by the State team and then the Chief Minister will take a final call.

BJP General Secretary MLC Ravi Kumar said, “The party workers will be considered for about 60-70 per cent of the appointments and accommodated.’’