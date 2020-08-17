Lockdown woes: Illegal sale, hoarding of PDS grains up in Mysuru

Karthik K K By

MYSURU: While thousands are struggling to get food during the pandemic, illegal hoarders and sellers of public distribution system (PDS) food grains seem to be making the best of the situation.

With an increase in demand for food grains at fair price shops from poor families, there is also an increase in its black marketing.

According to data available with TNIE, after the Covid outbreak, over 2,500 quintals of food grains worth Rs 35.5 lakh have been seized from illegal hoarders.

Though the State Government and officials have warned of taking strict action, it has had no effect on these sellers.

Between April and July, Food and Civil Supplies Department officials in Mysuru have seized over 1277.68 quintals of rice, 880 quintals of cooking oil, 368.50 quintals of other oils, 3.80 a quintals of wheat, 1.2 quintals sugar worth over Rs 35.56 lakh from miscreants for either hoarding, transporting, or selling it illegally.

A total of 17 cases have been registered, of which 13 are criminal cases and 16 people have been held.

P Shivanna, joint director of food and civil supplies Mysuru said, “A dedicated team is working in this regard and whenever we receive any complaints, our staffers visit to the ration shops and check them.”