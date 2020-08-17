STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Lockdown woes: Illegal sale, hoarding of PDS grains up in Mysuru

With an increase in demand for food grains at fair price shops from poor families, there is also an increase in its black marketing.

Published: 17th August 2020 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: While thousands are struggling to get food during the pandemic, illegal hoarders and sellers of public distribution system (PDS) food grains seem to be making the best of the situation.

With an increase in demand for food grains at fair price shops from poor families, there is also an increase in its black marketing.

According to data available with TNIE, after the Covid outbreak, over 2,500 quintals of food grains worth Rs 35.5 lakh have been seized from illegal hoarders.

Though the State Government and officials have warned of taking strict action, it has had no effect on these sellers.

Between April and July, Food and Civil Supplies Department officials in Mysuru have seized over 1277.68 quintals of rice, 880 quintals of cooking oil, 368.50 quintals of other oils, 3.80 a quintals of wheat, 1.2 quintals sugar worth over Rs 35.56 lakh from miscreants for either hoarding, transporting, or selling it illegally.

A total of 17 cases have been registered, of which 13 are criminal cases and 16 people have been held.

P Shivanna, joint director of food and civil supplies Mysuru said, “A dedicated team is working in this regard and whenever we receive any complaints, our staffers visit to the ration shops and check them.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
public distribution system Coronavirus COVID-19 Mysuru Lockdown
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp