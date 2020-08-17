No men, material: Mysuru picks tape over barricade to mark COVID-19 containment zones

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With each day seeing three-digit spikes in new Covid-19 cases, the Mysuru district administration is struggling to find resources and staff to demarcate containment zones.

To deal with the situation, authorities have decided to do away with physical barricades and use tape instead, to speed up the process of demarcating new containment zones.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar confirmed the change in policy.

“There is a shortage of staff and material to demarcate containment zones. It will be tapes mostly from now,” he said, adding that people have to be responsible.

Saturday saw 635 fresh cases of people coming down with the disease, taking the active cases tally to 3,500. According to officials, the district has over 2,280 active containment zones but several more are yet to be demarcated.

A resident of Kuvempunagar complained that authorities had failed to barricade a house in the neighbourhood where a couple had tested positive.

“Their son visited the Covid-19 hospital every day to hand over necessities to his parents. There was no indication that the house had a Covid case, and family members went out risking others,” the resident said.

The district administration says that each day, it has to source materials to barricade an average of 80-90 new containment zones, but finding vendors has become a problem.