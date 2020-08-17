Pejawar Mutt seer seeks Rs 200 crore package for goshalas across nation, writes to Centre

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami of Sri Pejawar Mutt, Udupi, who has been taking care of 3,000 rescued cattle heads at the mutt’s goshalas in Neelavara and Kodavoor, wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday seeking a special package of a minimum of Rs 200 crore for goshalas across the nation.

The seer said that the Covid-19 pandemic has badly affected the donations to temples. Donations from philanthropic devotees have completely stopped, he stated.

“As a result, it has become extremely difficult to run goshalas without the support of the government,” he said. The Sri Pejawar Mutt is spending about Rs 35 lakh monthly to maintain the mutt’s goshalas in Neelavara and Kodavoor.

“Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Sri Pejawar Mutt had envisioned this holy work of saving the cows from reaching the slaughter houses in this part of the region.

But the pandemic has stopped all income and donations to the mutt from various parts, while heavy rains these days affected the supply of fodder and green grass to the cows.

Kindly formulate policies to help the registered Goshalas in the entire country’’ he stated.

A copy of the seer’s letter has also been also sent to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Udupi-Chikkamagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje among other prominent leaders.